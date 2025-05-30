Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, has been placed in the concussion protocol, the Dallas Wings announced Friday.

Bueckers will miss at least two games: May 31 vs. the Chicago Sky and June 3 at the Seattle Storm. The earliest she could return is June 6, when the Wings host the Los Angeles Sparks.

Bueckers suffered the concussion during the Wings' loss to the Sky on Thursday, though it remains unclear exactly when the incident occurred. She played 36 minutes and finished with 15 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks on 6 of 11 from the field in one of her best games yet.

While Bueckers had a forgettable WNBA debut, she's since proven exactly why she was the top pick in this year's draft, and one of the best prospects to enter the league in recent years.

Through her first six games, Bueckers is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, two steals and one block. She's fifth in the league in assists, and among rookies is second in scoring, third in rebounding, first in assists, second in steals and tied for second in blocks.

CBS Sports will have more on this story.