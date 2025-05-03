Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, made her preseason debut on Friday night during the Dallas Wings' 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in South Bend, Indiana. In addition to being Bueckers' first appearance in a Wings jersey, the contest served as a homecoming for former Notre Dame stars Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young.

Bueckers started for the Wings, and while she didn't have a huge impact, she made a very solid account of herself over 22 minutes. She finished with 10 points on 4 of 7 from the field, four rebounds and one assist. Her first basket came in style on a drive and scoop finish with her left hand.

The Wings' second and final preseason game will take place on May 10 against the Toyota Antelopes from the Women's Japan Basketball League. For now, here are a few key takeaways from Bueckers' preseason debut:

Bueckers runs the point

Bueckers' ability to play on or off the ball is one of the many reasons she excelled at the college level and was hailed as such a high-level prospect. It also made it easy to see how she would fit alongside the Wings' established star guard, Arike Ogunbowale.

As expected, the two started in the Wings' backcourt on Friday. Bueckers largely ran the point, though that often involved simply bringing the ball up the court and getting the Wings into their action, rather than controlling the offense.

It will be interesting to see if that configuration holds once the regular season begins.

Not trying to force anything

If there was a criticism of Bueckers during her historic UConn career, it was that she could be too passive at times. She was almost always the best player on the court, but didn't always impose herself. At times, Geno Auriemma even asked her to be "selfish," because that was best for the team.

It was no surprise, then, that Bueckers let the game come to her on Friday. She clearly did not want to force anything as a scorer or a passer. While she brought the ball up on most possessions, she often didn't touch it again after giving it up.

There may come a point this season where Wings coach Chris Koclanes is making the same asks of Bueckers that Auriemma was, but for now it's perfectly fine for the rookie to work herself in slowly.

Efficiency, efficiency, efficiency

Bueckers' worst field goal percentage during her college career was 52.4% as a freshman, and last season she was a few missed free throws away from recording a historic 50/40/90 campaign. She is an extremely efficient scorer at all three levels, in part because of her measured approach.

In her first professional appearance, Bueckers put her elite touch on display by scoring 10 points on 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. She scored in a variety of ways, including a slick lefty finish on a drive, a mid-range jumper and multiple 3s.

You can only take so much from preseason, but it's clear that Bueckers' shooting ability is going to translate to the pros.