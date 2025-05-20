After a rather underwhelming start to her WNBA career last week, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers said she had "room to grow." In her second career game on Monday, she proved that she's a quick learner.

While the Dallas Wings lost again, this time to the Seattle Storm, 79-71, Bueckers offered a glimpse of the future with an impressive all-around performance. She finished with 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals on 7 of 14 from the field. And while single-game plus-minus isn't the be-all, end-all, Bueckers played 37 minutes and was a plus-2 in an eight-point loss.

Bueckers is the first Wings rookie to record a game with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists since Arike Ogunbowale in 2019.

The Storm were intent to pressure Bueckers and get the ball out of her hands, especially in pick-and-roll situations. While there were a few early possessions where she struggled with the aggressive approach, both she and the team made the necessary adjustments.

Wings coach Chris Koclanes ran a few sets to get Bueckers the ball either on the block or on the move where the Storm couldn't send multiple players her way. And as the game went along, Bueckers was quick to read the situation and set up open shots for her teammates.

"It's probably smart to blitz and get the ball out of my hands," Bueckers said. "Just trying to adjust offensively to how to counteract the trap and maybe less ball screens, me screening, me getting other people open, attacking in transition. It's just a different look defenses are throwing at me, which is an adjustment. Just continuing to learn and work through that."

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki sees bright future for Wings' Paige Bueckers: 'She's going to be amazing' Isabel Gonzalez

Bueckers was regarded as one of the best prospects to enter the league in a number of years due in large part to her offensive versatility. She can score at all three levels, but is also a brilliant passer who is more than willing to make the right play. Her vision and playmaking abilities were on full display on Monday.

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance for this game and had high praise for Bueckers during an in-game interview.

"It's going to take a while to get used to the physicality in the WNBA, but I think she's got the talent," Nowitzki said on the broadcast. "She's going to be amazing for us. And she is just going to get better from game to game, from season to season. You already can see now she's gotten more comfortable out there from Game 1, so she's going to be tremendous for this organization for a long time."

If Bueckers putting up 19/5/8 on 50% shooting is what she looks like when she's still getting comfortable, good luck stopping her when she actually settles in and figures everything out. This might be a long summer in Dallas, but Bueckers offered a glimpse of the future on Monday, and it's extremely bright.