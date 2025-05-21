Paige Bueckers will enjoy a homecoming on Wednesday when he returns to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Lynx. Prior to that contest, the Dallas Wings No. 1 pick enjoyed a reunion of sorts from early in her basketball career.

In 2013, Gary Knox, a basketball photographer, posted a tweet of Bueckers comparing her to Diana Taurasi that has ended up going viral over the years. Throughout Buecker's time in high school and even at UConn, the tweet would consistently be mentioned as she forged a path to greatness.

Twelve years later, Bueckers finds herself playing in the WNBA for the Wings and is back in her home state of Minnesota for Wednesday's contest. As a result, Bueckers and Knox ended up crossing paths once again during Tuesday's media availability.

"Me and gPrep go way back," Bueckers said, via Reggie Wilson of Minnesota's KARE 11 News. "I played with his daughter, I played with and against his son all the time in open gyms. Just what the investment and being a part of Minnesota means to me, it means everything. I'm super proud to be from this state. The belief and support that I felt from this state, it's meant everything to me."

This marks just the third game of Bueckers' WNBA career with the Wings. The former UConn standout is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per contest, while shooting 41.7% from the field. Bueckers currently leads the Wings in points through the team's first two games.