Former UConn star and No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers will be making her WNBA debut in Dallas against the Minnesota Lynx, a team that made it to the 2024 WNBA Finals and is expected to be dangerous again this year. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Wings, partly because of injuries, struggled last season with a 9-31 record, their worst mark since moving to Dallas in 2016. However, Dallas has a new coach in Chris Koclanes, who spent nine seasons as a WNBA assistant coach before joining the USC women's basketball staff the last two years.

While the Wings are looking for a complete turnaround from last season, the Lynx are just trying to get over the hump after being close to winning it all. They narrowly missed out on a trophy last year after a five-point overtime loss to the New York Liberty in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings



Date: Friday, May 16 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Ion | Streaming: WNBA League Pass

Paige Bueckers' debut

Bueckers will be playing her first game as a WNBA player against a team from her home state. She is fresh off a national championship with UConn and is hoping to help the Wings improve from one of the worst seasons in franchise history. During her preseason debut against the Las Vegas Aces, Bueckers registered 10 points on 4 of 7 from the field, along with four rebounds and one assist.

She is known as a high IQ player who can score while also creating opportunities for her teammates. The point guard also became a solid defender and a more versatile player when she had to take over power forward duties when injuries had the Huskies shorthanded.

Another key player for the Wings will be Arike Ogunbowale, whose 22.2 points per game last season were second-most in the league behind Aces star A'ja Wilson. There is also DiJonai Carrington, who was named the 2024 Most Improved Player while playing for the Connecticut Sun.

Lynx still looking strong

The 2024 season saw the Lynx bounce back with their first winning record since 2021 and their first trip to the Finals since winning the title in 2017. While they had some down years, this is one of the most successful franchises in WNBA history with four titles and seven Finals appearances, and the experience of this roster makes them once again one of the top teams to watch this season.

The Lynx's top six players are returning after making it to the Finals and winning the Commissioner's Cup championship. Minnesota's star player is Napheesa Collier, who last year led the team in scoring, rebounds and steals while being named the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Lynx had the second-best scoring defense in the league last season by holding opponents to just 75.6 points per game. Collier was a big part of that, but so was Alanna Smith, who averaged 1.5 blocks per game.