After being upset by Team WNBA in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game over the weekend, Team USA bounced back with an 84-57 win over Germany on Tuesday in the final exhibition game before the 2024 Paris Olympics begin. The American women are chasing an eighth consecutive gold medal in France.

Less than a minute into the game, Diana Taurasi started the scoring with a 3-pointer that put the U.S. ahead for good. By the 1:55 mark of the first quarter, the Americans had built a double-digit advantage that they would maintain for the majority of the night. Though Germany hung around within striking distance until late the fourth quarter, they were never a serious threat.

This was by no means a vintage performance from Team USA, but it was more than enough to get the job done against an overmatched German team that will be making its Olympic debut later this month.

The big and athletic American defense smothered the Germans, who shot just 29.4% from the field and turned the ball over 17 times. Reigning WNBA Most Improved Player Satou Sabally, who has not played in the league this season due to a shoulder injury, looked particularly rusty en route to a 3-of-17 night.

To little surprise, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart led the way for Team USA. Wilson went for 19 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, while Stewart added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jewell Loyd was the only other scorer in double figures for the Americans, who shared the ball extremely well; they assisted on 27 of their 30 made field goals.

The next time Team USA takes the court will be on July 29, when they begin Olympic pool play against Japan in Lille. That game will tip at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA Network.