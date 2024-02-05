Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will lead Team USA at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Antwerp, Belgium later this month. After a short training camp in Brooklyn, N.Y., USA Basketball announced the full 12-player roster for the event on Sunday.
By virtue of winning the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, Team USA has already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but will still participate in the qualifying tournament to gain continuity and compete against high-qualify opposition. They'll play three games from Feb. 8-11 against Belgium, Nigeria and Senegal.
Ahead of the action, here's a look at the 12 WNBA stars that will represent Team USA in Belgium. It's important to note these are not necessarily the 12 players that will be on the Olympic roster.
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
Ariel Atkins
Guard
Washington Mystics
Aliyah Boston
Center
Indiana Fever
Napheesa Collier
Forward
Minnesota Lynx
Kahleah Copper
Guard
Chicago Sky
Rhyne Howard
Guard
Atlanta Dream
Sabrina Ionescu
Guard
New York Liberty
Jewell Loyd
Guard
Seattle Storm
Kelsey Plum
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart
Forward
Free agent
Diana Taurasi
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Alyssa Thomas
Forward
Connecticut Sun
Jackie Young
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Seven of the players on the roster -- Atkins, Collier, Loyd, Plum, Stewart, Taurasi and Young -- have won an Olympic gold medal, while Copper, Ionescu and Thomas have all won a World Cup gold medal. Boston and Howard, the two youngest players on the squad, will be making the senior national team debuts in Antwerp.
Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) will be Team USA's head coach, while Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks) and Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics GM) will serve as her assistants.
Here's a look at Team USA's schedule:
- Feb. 8 vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m. ET
- Feb. 9 vs. Nigeria, 12:15 p.m. ET
- Feb. 11 vs. Senegal, 1:15 p.m. ET
All games can be streamed on Courtside 1891.