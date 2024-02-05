gettyimages-1338934275-1-1.jpg
Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will lead Team USA at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Antwerp, Belgium later this month. After a short training camp in Brooklyn, N.Y., USA Basketball announced the full 12-player roster for the event on Sunday. 

By virtue of winning the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, Team USA has already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but will still participate in the qualifying tournament to gain continuity and compete against high-qualify opposition. They'll play three games from Feb. 8-11 against Belgium, Nigeria and Senegal. 

Ahead of the action, here's a look at the 12 WNBA stars that will represent Team USA in Belgium. It's important to note these are not necessarily the 12 players that will be on the Olympic roster. 

PlayerPositionWNBA team

Ariel Atkins

Guard

Washington Mystics

Aliyah Boston

Center

Indiana Fever

Napheesa Collier

Forward

Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper

Guard

Chicago Sky

Rhyne Howard

Guard

Atlanta Dream

Sabrina Ionescu

Guard

New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd

Guard

Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart

Forward

Free agent

Diana Taurasi

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

Connecticut Sun

Jackie Young

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Seven of the players on the roster -- Atkins, Collier, Loyd, Plum, Stewart, Taurasi and Young -- have won an Olympic gold medal, while Copper, Ionescu and Thomas have all won a World Cup gold medal. Boston and Howard, the two youngest players on the squad, will be making the senior national team debuts in Antwerp. 

Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) will be Team USA's head coach, while Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks) and Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics GM) will serve as her assistants. 

Here's a look at Team USA's schedule:

  • Feb. 8 vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m. ET 
  • Feb. 9 vs. Nigeria, 12:15 p.m. ET 
  • Feb. 11 vs. Senegal, 1:15 p.m. ET 

All games can be streamed on Courtside 1891. 