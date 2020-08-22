One of the biggest storylines surrounding the 2020 WNBA season is the number of stars that aren't participating in the league's bubble in Bradenton, Florida. Reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is sitting out, along with other candidates for that award, Liz Cambage and Jonquel Jones. Now, we unfortunately have to add another name to that list.

Late on Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Mercury announced that Brittney Griner has left the league's bubble at IMG Academy for personal reasons. Via the team's press release:

Mercury center Brittney Griner has left the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Fla. for personal reasons. Our team's commitment remains on the 2020 regular season and playoffs. Our players and coaches will have no additional comment on the matter.

It's unclear when or if Griner will return this season, but hopefully everything is OK with her and her family. That's always the most important thing, especially during a pandemic.

From a basketball perspective, this is obviously a huge blow for the Mercury. Griner is putting up 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per season, leading the team in all categories. Though not quite the dominant defensive force she was earlier in her career, Griner is a huge presence on both ends of the floor, and is one of the best bigs in the league.

For the season, the Mercury's net rating with Griner on the floor is plus-3.7 points per 100 possessions; when she heads to the bench, it drops to minus-8.9. That's the difference between a solid playoff team and one of the worst squads in the league.

Already on a three-game losing streak that's dropped them to 6-7 on the season, and sixth place in the league, the Mercury are all of a sudden going to have to battle just to get into the playoffs. They're currently just half a game ahead of the ninth-place Dallas Wings, and one game in front of the 10th-place Washington Mystics.

Griner's departure is obviously something the team couldn't have predicted, but the season has already been a bit disappointing even before she left. With Diana Taurasi healthy, and the arrival of Skylar Diggins-Smith, the Mercury were expected to be one of the best teams in the league, and potentially contend for a title.

It's hard to see that happening now, regardless of whether or not Griner returns.