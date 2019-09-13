Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner both plan to return for 2020 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury were knocked out of the 2019 WNBA Playoffs in the first round on Wednesday night after a 105-76 loss to the Chicago Sky. It was a rough ending to a disappointing season, but if there's any silver lining for the franchise, it's that both Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner announced their intentions to return for the 2020 season.

"Oh yeah, 2020 is something that I'm going to do," Taurasi said on Thursday following the loss. "Everything I'm gonna do is to come back here in April 100 percent and ready to go. That's kinda where I'm at right now... I've learned that I really like this game, I'm still willing to put my time and effort into it to get back on the court. That's what I'll keep doing."

Taurasi is still under contract for next season, but given her age and injuries this season, it was not a given that she would return. Already 37 years old, Taurasi underwent back surgery in the offseason that kept her out until the middle of July. She then suffered a hamstring injury that kept her out another six weeks, and ultimately prevented her from playing in the playoffs. In total, she played just six games, and shot a woeful 3-of-29 from the field -- nowhere near her standards.

As for Griner, she pledged her commitment to the Mercury for not only next season, but whatever remains of her WNBA career. "You will see me next year," Griner said. "They want me back, I plan on signing back. If I don't play here, I won't play anywhere (in the WNBA). I mean that. I'm not playing for any other organization. I'm a Phoenix Mercury until I'm done."

Griner is not under contract for next season, and earlier in this campaign had cast doubts about her future in the league with comments about the officiating and how players are treated. In August, she was suspended three games for her role in a near-brawl involving Dallas Wings rookie Kristine Anigwe.

Following the incident, she said, "I'm not doing it for the money because we don't make enough and they want to fine me for every little thing. I'm getting techs for protecting myself in games and flagrants because they always only see me. They never see anything beforehand. I'm basically not getting paid this summer already (due to fines)."

"How they handle this will determine a lot about the future. Because how can I fight for some league that doesn't even want to protect their players?"

Known primarily for her efforts on the defensive end, Griner took her offensive production to a new level this season, leading the league in scoring for the first time in her career. Putting up 20.5 points per game, she was the only player in the league who averaged over 20 a night.

Unfortunately, she also missed much of the Mercury's playoff loss to the Sky after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter following a collision with Allie Quigley. She tried to gut it out and returned briefly in the second half sporting a giant brace, but was unable to continue. The good news is that the injury is not believed to be serious, though she is yet to undergo an MRI.