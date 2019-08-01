Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

There are three games on the WNBA schedule on Thursday night, including an intriguing matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun.

Expected to be among the title contenders, Phoenix has been one of the most disappointing teams this season, and enter the game in seventh place at 10-9. They're coming off a loss on Tuesday night to the Mystics, but in that contest the trio of Brittney Griner, DeWanna Bonner and Leilani Mitchell made history as the first three teammates to all score 25-plus points in a game.

The Sun also played on Tuesday night, but they were able to secure a victory, taking care of the visiting Sky to extend their league-best winning streak to five games. They also improved their record to 14-6, which has them tied for first place with the Aces.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

Date: Thursday, August 1

Thursday, August 1 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Mercury: Even acknowledging that Diana Taurasi has played just one game as she tries to recover from offseason back surgery, the Mercury have been very disappointing this season. They still have two other All-Stars in Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner, and a number of solid veterans, but are barely above .500 entering Thursday night's game. It's not as if they've been terrible, they just haven't been quite as good as everyone was expecting. Perhaps the biggest problem is that you just don't know what to expect from this group on any given night. They're just as capable of challenging the best teams in the league as they are struggling against the worst teams.

Sun: After a brief stumble in late June and early July when they lost their way on defense and lost five games in a row, the Sun are once again on track. They've won their last five games to build the longest winning streak in the league, and have done so in style with an average margin of victory of 14 points. Their hot streak has gotten them back atop the standings, where they're tied with the Aces and half a game ahead of the Mystics. A big reason for their success has been their dominance at home, where they boast a 10-1 record -- that they'll be looking to improve on Thursday -- and a plus-14.4 net rating.

Game prediction, pick

The Sun are one of the best teams in the league in general, but they've been dominant at home this season. Take them against an inconsistent Mercury team playing their second road game in three nights.

Pick: Sun 85, Mercury 76