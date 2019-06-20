Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

Two teams stuck at the bottom of the WNBA standings will square off in Texas on Thursday night, when the Phoenix Mercury travel to take on the Dallas Wings.

Still playing without Diana Taurasi, the Mercury have struggled to start the season, and are stuck in 10th place at 2-4. They've lost two games in a row, as their defense continues to falter. Though the season is still early, they'll need to pick it up soon if they want to avoid playing two straight elimination games in the playoffs.

As for the Wings, they finally picked up their first win of the season last week, taking down the Atlanta Dream to move to 1-5. Though this season was always going to be a struggle with Liz Cambage gone and Skylar Diggins-Smith still out due to pregnancy, this has been worse than expected.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

Date: Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 20 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Mercury: The first few weeks of the season were always going to be a bit of an experiment for the Mercury as they awaited Diana Taurasi's return from offseason back surgery. But with DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner leading a deep supporting cast, they would have hoped to do better than this. Their defense has been a mess, and is only percentage points above the Indiana Fever for the worst unit in the league, and without Taurasi they haven't had the offensive firepower to overcome their poor defense. They should have a good chance to get back to their winning ways against the lowly Wings in this matchup, though.

Wings: The good news for the Wings is that they finally got their first victory of the season, and will not go winless. The bad news is that at least until Skylar Diggins-Smith gets back, it's hard to see them getting too many more tallies in the win column. They're a disaster on offense, shooting just 37.6 percent from the field and 26.4 percent from 3-point land, and nowhere near good enough on defense to make up for their lack of scoring. Perhaps facing a bad Mercury defense will help alleviate some of those woes, but they'll have a tough time against a much more talented team.

Game prediction, pick

The Mercury haven't been good lately, but they have way more talent than the Wings, and shouldn't have any trouble winning this game.

Pick: Mercury 84, Wings 71