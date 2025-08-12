The NYPD released a photo and short video clip of a man they say struck a 12-year-old girl with a sex toy during last week's WNBA New York Liberty against the Dallas Wings game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There have been multiple arrests for related incidents centered around, unfortunately, what's become a growing trend at WNBA games.

The footage shows a man walking through the concourse in Brooklyn wearing an Ohio State cap and Beavis and Butthead shirt. The official statement from police indicates the 12-year-old "female victim was struck in the right leg" by the object.

A team spokesperson for the Liberty said they are cooperating with police during an ongoing investigation.

Kaden Lopez, an 18-year-old at the center of alleged involvement last week in a sex toy situation, was recently arrested following the Sun vs. Mercury game, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. This comes after Fever guard Sophie Cunningham sounded off after she was nearly hit with an object earlier this month.

Phoenix police detained Lopez inside PHX Arena after allegedly hitting another fan and the fan's 9-year-old niece with a sex toy. Lopez appeared in court Wednesday after he was booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct, assault and public display of explicit sexual material.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed the arrest to the New York Post and said the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will make the final decision on prosecution.

The total number of incidences involving sex toys thrown at WNBA games this season is unclear since not all objects reached the court. The first known toss came on July 29.

"This has been going on for centuries," Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "The sexualization of women. This is the latest version of that. And it's not funny and it should not be the butt of jokes on radio shows, or in print or any comments."

The WNBA said in a statement that violators could face charges: "The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans."