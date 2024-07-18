Caitlin Clark put on a playmaking clinic Wednesday night, as she dished out 19 assists in the Indiana Fever's 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings. In the process, she set the WNBA single-game assist record, surpassing Courtney Vandersloot's previous mark of 18.

In addition, she now has the Fever's single-season assist record with 213, is on pace to smash the all-time rookie single-season record of 225, set by Ticha Penicheiro back in 1998, and leads the league in assists per game at 8.2.

"I just try to set my teammates up for success," Clark said. "I think at times I can almost over pass, and there probably could have been a few times where instead of passing that leads to a turnover I can probably shoot the ball. But especially with [Aliyah Boston], I'm just looking to set her up so much. My eyes are always on our post players ... and then kinda look out from there."

With another historic night for Clark in the books, here's a look at her top 10 assists so far this season.

10. Around the world to Boston

Early in the season, teams would constantly trap Clark to get the ball out of her hands, as the Washington Mystics did here in the Fever's June 7 win. On this play, Clark reads the defense, waits for Aliyah Boston to get free and wraps a crafty bounce pass right into her path for an easy layup.

9. Behind-the-back to Boston

One of the many things we've learned about Clark this season is that she loves to throw a behind-the-back pass in two-on-one situations. Though the Fever got blown out by the Las Vegas Aces in this July 2 contest, the result didn't mar the craft of this effort to Boston.

8. A drop-off for Boston

Another reason Clark excels as a playmaker is that she always keeps her dribble alive. We can see how that benefits her on this possession from their win over the Phoenix Mercury on July 12. Clark races up the floor, goes behind her back and gets cut off by the defense. Instead of picking the ball up, she just turns her back to the basket, waits a split second and then drops off a bounce pass to Boston, who was running hard to the rim.

7. Behind-the-back to Smith, Vol. 1

Clark loves to push the pace in transition, and if you run with her you'll be rewarded. NaLyssa Smith has certainly learned that lesson, and was the recipient of a perfect behind-the-back dish in the Fever's win over the Mystics on July 10.

6. Behind-the-back to Smith, Vol. 2

Here's Clark finding Smith again with a behind-the-back pass. The sauce on this feed, which came during the record-setting performance on Wednesday, and the reaction from Clark and Smith only adds to the play.

5. Long-range outlet to Samuelson

Clark is at her best in transition, and sometimes she doesn't even need to run the court. Her vision and passing range is so impressive that she can put the ball on the money from deep in her own half, as she did here to Samuelson in a June 27 defeat to the Seattle Storm.

4. Backdoor pass to Hull

Clark had an off night -- at least by her recent standards -- in the Fever's win over the Minnesota Lynx on July 14, and only recorded six assists. One of them was this incredible backdoor feed to Lexie Hull, in which she looked stuck but somehow did just enough to get it to her cutting teammate.

3. Threading the needle to Samuelson

The Fever's first visit to Seattle on May 22 was a thriller. Though they lost to the Storm by two that night, Clark dished out seven assists, including this stunning one to Katie Lou Samuelson. The veteran forward was running ahead of her on the break, and Clark put just the right English on a bounce pass to beat the defense and create a layup.

2. Pick-and-roll magic with Boston

The Clark-Boston pick-and-roll has been a work in progress this season, but it's starting to pick up steam. Clark has been the provider on 60 of Boston's 91 made field goals, and none were better than this one from their loss to the Chicago Sky on June 23. The precision to drop this pass in just over the defense is remarkable.

1. Threading the needle to Wallace

Part of Clark's genius is being able to spot openings that other players cannot. This pass, from their win over the Los Angeles Sparks on May 24, is an excellent example. She spots Kristy Wallace out ahead of the defense and threads the needle from well behind halfcourt.

At one point, the ball trisects three different Sparks players, who are caught totally unaware.