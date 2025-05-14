1 A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces C

What is there to say about Wilson that hasn't already been said? Just eight seasons into her career, she's already one of the league's all-time greats. Wilson is coming off arguably the best individual campaign ever, in which she set the league's single-season records for both scoring average (26.9 points per game) and total points (1,021), and also finished in the top five in rebounds (11.9), steals (1.8) and blocks (2.6). For her efforts, she won her third MVP award and joined Cynthia Cooper as the only players to win that honor in unanimous fashion. Wilson is the best player in the world.

2 Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx F

Once again, we enter a new season saying that Collier is coming off the best campaign of her career, a testament to her continual improvement. She was awesome last season as she set new career-highs in every major statistical category save for points, won Defensive Player of the Year, finished runner-up for MVP and led the Lynx to the Finals, where they lost a winner-take-all Game 5 in heartbreaking fashion. Collier has firmly established herself as one of the league's top stars. Heading into 2025, the big question, for both herself and the Lynx's title chances, is whether she can make yet another leap.

3 Breanna Stewart New York Liberty F

We have been ranking the top 25 players in the league at CBS Sports since 2021, and this is the first time that Stewart has fallen below No. 2. That says more about the players above her than her own performance, though. While Stewart's efficiency fell off last season, particularly from the 3-point line, she is still the same two-way force she has always been. Only six players in WNBA history have averaged at least 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a season. Stewart, the only one on the list who has done so multiple times, is coming off her second consecutive such season.

4 Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever G

Clark is coming off one of the best rookie seasons ever. Among other accomplishments, she led the league in assists and 3-pointers, set the all-time single-season assist record, became the first rookie to record a triple-double, led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and finished fourth in MVP voting. As she enters her sophomore campaign, she is already the best point guard in the league and one of the favorites to win MVP. We have never seen a player like Clark in the WNBA, and she should only reinforce that fact this season as she tries to turn the new-look Fever into a title contender.

5 Alyssa Thomas Phoenix Mercury F

After spending the first 11 seasons of her career with the Connecticut Sun, Thomas decided to leave for the Mercury in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal, and will team up with Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper to form a new Big 3 in the desert. Even at this stage of her career, Thomas remains one of the most unique players around and a two-way force. It will be interesting to see how she adjusts to a new team and a new system, but no matter the circumstances you can always rely on Thomas -- who finished second in the league in assists last season -- to be a wrecking ball in transition, an elite playmaker and a high-level defender.

6 Jonquel Jones New York Liberty C

Jones struggled a bit in 2023 as she adjusted to a new team and dealt with a foot injury, but she was back to her usual All-WNBA and All-Defensive level last season. Her steady play in the postseason, and particularly the Finals, was a major reason why the Liberty broke through and won their first title, and Jones was rewarded with Finals MVP. Her versatility is largely unmatched among centers, especially when she has her 3-point shot working, as she did last season when she shot 38.8%. While Jones is capable of stretching the floor, she's most dominant around the basket, where her size, skill and physicality cause real problems for opponents on both sides of the ball.

7 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty G

The third member of the Liberty in the top 10 on this list, Ionescu is one of the league's best guards. She is coming off her third consecutive All-WNBA Second Team appearance and was one of three players in the league to finish in the top 10 in both scoring (18.2 points) and assists (6.2) last season. Her 3-point shot deserted her last season, but she made up for it with significant strides in her mid-range game. Now that teams have to respect her as a driver, it opens up more opportunities for her to use her high-level playmaking skills. It will be interesting to see if she spends more time off the ball this season after Natasha Cloud 's arrival.

8 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces G

Though Young is now a three-time All-Star and two-time champion, she still manages to fly under the radar. Some of that is the talent around her, and some of it is her style of play, which has never been flashy. But while Young may not get much attention from the media or fans outside of Las Vegas, other teams are well aware of her. A big, strong, well-rounded guard, Young has few weaknesses. Her 3-point efficiency took a big dip last season, and perhaps the biggest question for her this summer is whether she can get back to an elite level from behind the arc. That would go a long way toward helping the Aces compete for a title.

9 Kahleah Copper Phoenix Mercury G

It's hard to believe Copper is now coming up on Year 10 in the league. Her first season with the Mercury was the best of her career, as she put up 21.1 points per game and improved her scoring average for the fourth consecutive season. She also made her fourth consecutive All-Star team and first All-WNBA appearance. Few players in the league are better at getting downhill than Copper, whose size and athleticism on the wing make her a matchup nightmare. Copper's numbers might take a hit this season with the arrival of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, but their presence should make her life a lot easier.

10 Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm F

Ogwumike had no trouble adjusting to a new team after her big move to Seattle last winter, and put together yet another impressive season, in which she was named an All-Star and made the All-WNBA and All-Defensive Second Teams. Now entering her 14th season, the former No. 1 pick is still among the game's best. Even as she expands her offensive game, she's maintained her efficiency, and has never shot below 50% for a season in her career. She'll have her hands full off the court this season as she tries to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement as the WNBPA president.

11 Kelsey Plum Los Angeles Sparks G

Plum went through a painful and public divorce during the 2024 season, which she later admitted "really broke" her. On the court, struggled through her least efficient season since her Achilles tear in 2020. And yet, she still finished in the top-10 in scoring for the third consecutive season, and missed out on the top 10 in assists by a decimal. Few guards do a better job blending scoring and playmaking for others than the three-time All-Star. This season, she'll use those talents for the Sparks , who acquired her from the Aces this winter to be their No. 1 option on the offensive end.

12 Satou Sabally Phoenix Mercury F

Sabally is perhaps the toughest player to rank on a list like this. She's one of the most talented, versatile forwards in the league, and is less than two years removed from an All-WNBA First Team nod. However, that 2023 campaign is the only time in her career that she's played more than 17 games. Last season, her final one in Dallas, she was limited to 15 games due to shoulder surgery. The Mercury made a big bet on her staying healthy this season. If she does, she'll form a dynamite big three with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper. If she doesn't, the team could be in trouble.

13 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings G

Ogunbowale has long split opinion because she is arguably the best individual shot creator in the league, but also has a career field goal percentage under 40%. Last season was more of the same, as she finished second in the league in scoring at 22.2 points per game, but made just 38.3% of her attempts. While she may never solve that issue, she has steadily improved other areas of her game, and is now a much better playmaker, and, at times, a better defender. Her 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season were both career highs. No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers should help ease Ogunbowale's offensive burden this season.

14 Skylar Diggins-Smith Seattle Storm G

After sitting out of the 2023 season while on maternity leave, and joining a new team in free agency, Diggins got off to a rough start with the Storm. She was awesome late in the season, however, and, for what it's worth, had a great showing in Unrivaled. That, combined with her incredible competitive nature, suggests that Diggins could be in line for a bounce-back campaign. If she can return to her All-WNBA best, or even just an All-Star level, that would be a major boost for the Storm. Diggins should also benefit from Jewell Loyd 's departure, which will make her the clear lead ball-handler in Seattle.

15 Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces G

The "Point Gawd" is coming off a rough 2024. Gray missed the first month while recovering from a foot injury that occurred during the 2023 Finals, and never looked like herself after returning. Her 8.9 points per game were her fewest since 2016, and her 4.9 assists were her fewest since 2017. As she struggled, so did the Aces, whose three-peat quest ended in the semifinals. Gray is healthy now, though, and based on her pedigree it seems unfair to drop her below No. 15 on this list. Both she and the Aces have a lot to prove this season, and it's hard to bet against them.

16 Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever G

Now entering her eighth season, the former No. 2 overall pick no longer flies under the radar. Mitchell is coming off the best season of her career, in which she finished eighth in the league in scoring and fourth in 3-pointers made, and became the fourth player ever to make at least 100 3s in a season while shooting at least 40%. Mitchell isn't going to give you a whole lot besides scoring, especially now that Caitlin Clark is running the show in Indiana, but perimeter players who can score as efficiently as she does are extremely valuable. Her quickness, with and without the ball, puts defenders in a real bind.

17 Brittney Griner Atlanta Dream C

Griner's decade-long run with the Mercury, which included a title, two Defensive Player of the Year Awards and six All-WNBA selections, came to an end this winter when she signed with the Dream in one of the most stunning free agency moves in recent memory. Griner will team up with Brionna Jones to form a fascinating new front court in Atlanta. In recent years, Griner has turned into more of an offensive force than a defensive one, and the evolution looks set to continue in Karl Smesko's 3-point heavy attack. Griner has looked more willing than ever to step out behind the arc during preseason, and will be encouraged to let it fly.

18 Kayla McBride Minnesota Lynx G

McBride has long been one of the most reliable players in the league, and was excellent last season as she made her first All-Star appearance since 2019, and helped the Lynx win a franchise-record 30 games and get back to the Finals. She's not often going to put up huge scoring numbers (though she is capable if she gets hot from behind the arc), but she does everything well: knocks down open shots, keeps the ball moving, takes on tough defensive assignments. This Lynx team is highly regarded for playing the right away and being more than the sum of its parts, and no one exemplifies that better than McBride.

19 Jewell Loyd Las Vegas Aces G

While Loyd's counting stats from last season look pretty good, she really struggled. Her field goal percentage has declined in each of the last four seasons, down to a career-worst 36% in 2024. After a lot of offseason drama she eventually requested a trade and was dealt to the Aces in a blockbuster three-team deal. As the six-time All-Star prepares for her first season in Las Vegas, it's fair to wonder if her poor performance was largely the result of behind-the-scenes issues, or if she's at a different stage of her career now. The Aces will certainly hope it's the former, as they'll need her scoring on the perimeter.

20 Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever C

Caitlin Clark's arrival changed everything in Indianapolis, including Boston's role, and the former No. 1 pick struggled at first to adapt to the heavy pick-and-roll approach. She eventually found her groove, though, and made her second All-Star appearance in as many seasons, while averaging a career-high in assists. Her growth as a playmaker, particularly in short roll situations, was extremely encouraging, and new coach Stephanie White has already talked about using her as more of a playmaking hub. This may officially be Clark's team now, but Boston should not be overlooked. If they are able to contend for a title this season, she'll be a major reason why.

21 Dearica Hamby Los Angeles Sparks F

A two-time Sixth Player of the Year, Hamby finally got a chance to be a primary option on the offensive end last season, and ran with it. She put up career-highs across the board, finished in the top 20 in the league in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, and was runner-up for Most Improved Player. If there was a silver lining to the Sparks' poor season, it was that Hamby showed she can be more than a role player. This summer, she'll reunite with former Aces teammate Kelsey Plum , who will help carry some of the offensive burden and should also create some easier opportunities for Hamby.

22 Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream G

Gray didn't shoot the ball well last season, and posted her worst field goal and 3-point percentages since 2018. Based on her track record, though, that dip in efficiency is most likely a blip. The two-time All-Star's numbers don't jump off the page, but she is an extremely solid two-way wing who is often tasked with guarding the other team's biggest perimeter threat, and remains one of the most underrated defenders in the league. With her ability to get downhill and hit spot-up 3-pointers, she should be a big beneficiary of Smesko's new offensive system that prioritizes spacing and pace.

23 Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm F

When Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins showed up in Seattle last season, Magbegor suddenly became a fourth option on offense and had the lowest usage rate of her career. She may see some more touches this season after Jewell Loyd's departure, but probably not to any significant degree. Some players may have sulked, but Magbegor instead focused her efforts on the defensive side of the ball. While she has always been a strong defender, she reached a new level last season when she finished third in the league in blocks and third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. She has a real chance to win that award this season as the anchor of what should be an elite defense in Seattle.

24 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream G

Howard was tied for fifth in the league last season with five 30-point games, but also shot 30% or worse from the field in 14 of her 30 appearances. That sums up the Howard experience thus far in her career. She is incredibly talented, but the idea of her as a big, do-it-all wing has often been better than the reality. Is that a product of youth and playing in a system with no spacing? Or is this just who she is? We should get an answer this season. Smesko is a much better offensive coach than Tanisha Wright , and this is the most talented supporting cast Howard has played with.

25 Angel Reese Chicago Sky F