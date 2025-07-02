A major injury occurred during Tuesday's WNBA Commissioner's Cup final between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever. But the injury did not involve a player; it was iconic halftime performer Red Panda.

Red Panda, whose real name is Rong "Krystal" Niu, appeared to injure her left wrist after falling off her unicycle early on in her legendary unicycle and bowls routine at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Niu, who has to use a ladder to mount her 7-foot tall unicycle, was holding the wrist while being helped off the court. At first she was on her feet, but later she required the assistance of a wheelchair, as seen in a video posted by The Athletic's Ben Pickman.

According to The Athletic, Niu was seen by an arena employee leaving in an ambulance.

Niu is a popular acrobat who has become a legend of the halftime performance circuit, appearing at NBA, WNBA and college basketball games for decades. Her first NBA game was in 1993.

Niu also appeared on season eight of "America's Got Talent" and season 18 of sister show "Britain's Got Talent."