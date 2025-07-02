Red Panda, legendary halftime performer, injured after fall during performance at Lynx vs. Fever game
The beloved halftime show performer left the court in a wheelchair
A major injury occurred during Tuesday's WNBA Commissioner's Cup final between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever. But the injury did not involve a player; it was iconic halftime performer Red Panda.
Red Panda, whose real name is Rong "Krystal" Niu, appeared to injure her left wrist after falling off her unicycle early on in her legendary unicycle and bowls routine at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Niu, who has to use a ladder to mount her 7-foot tall unicycle, was holding the wrist while being helped off the court. At first she was on her feet, but later she required the assistance of a wheelchair, as seen in a video posted by The Athletic's Ben Pickman.
Big halftime news in Minneapolis is that the great Red Panda’s halftime act stopped less than a minute in as she fell off her unicycle.— Ben Pickman (@benpickman) July 2, 2025
They’re bringing a wheelchair over to her now. pic.twitter.com/SC7YtSb6NV
According to The Athletic, Niu was seen by an arena employee leaving in an ambulance.
Niu is a popular acrobat who has become a legend of the halftime performance circuit, appearing at NBA, WNBA and college basketball games for decades. Her first NBA game was in 1993.
Red Panda is persistence personified. pic.twitter.com/ztwRPJ2wGD— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 19, 2019
Niu also appeared on season eight of "America's Got Talent" and season 18 of sister show "Britain's Got Talent."