Paige Bueckers is off to a strong start to her WNBA career, as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft averages 18.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Dallas Wings in her first 13 appearances.

While Dallas has not delivered immediate success, going 4-12 to start the season, Bueckers has shown her talents and provides plenty of optimism for the Wings' future. However, after one of her best games as a pro on Friday night, scoring 27 points and dishing out six assists in a loss to the Fever, Bueckers joined the Wings' injury report on Saturday.

Dallas listed her as being out with a right knee injury for their game against the Mystics later that night. One of the few concerns about Bueckers coming into the WNBA was her injury history, as she had two major knee injuries while at UConn, suffering a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in 2021 and then tore her ACL in 2022.

However, both of those were left knee injuries and the listing on the Wings' injury report for Saturday cites an undisclosed issue with her right knee. Wings coach Chris Koclanes speaks will provide more context prior to the game, potentially just a precautionary situation for the rookie star on a back-to-back. Bueckers missed three games earlier this season while in concussion protocol.