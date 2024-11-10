In an attempt to liven up NBA All-Star Weekend, which has become increasingly irrelevant in recent years, the league added a special event in 2024: Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu in a special 1-on-1 3-point shootout. Curry pulled out a dramatic win in the competition, which was a huge success.

There were immediate calls to bring it back, especially since Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Indeed, Shams Charania reported that plans are already in the works for another showdown, only this time it could be a 2-on-2 matchup.

"At this point, Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year," Charania said back in April. "And next year's All-Star Weekend is in the Bay Area, in San Francisco, at Chase Center in 2025. And I'm told, with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson, to make it 2 vs. 2. I'm told Steph Curry has specifically brought up potentially having Klay Thompson in this competition for next year."

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Ionescu added more fuel to the fire on Saturday during an appearance on Big Ten Network's "Big Ten Tailgate" show ahead of Oregon's win over Maryland in football. At one point, Ionescu was asked about the reports of a 2-on-2 battle, and which player she'd like as her partner.

"I mean, if I had to choose, I would take Caitlin Clark on my team," Ionescu said.

Ionescu also shared her thoughts on Clark's debut season and revealed that she was her tour guide when Clark made her recruiting trip to Oregon.

"It's amazing. I've known her for a while," Ionescu said. "She actually took her visit here with her dad and I was showing her around Eugene. To see what she's been able to accomplish in college and now at the professional level, it just helps all of us continue to push the game forward and advocate for women's sports."

It's unclear if Thompson's departure to the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason impacts the NBA's plans at all. This contest could be a perfect way for Thompson and Curry to reunite in the Bay Area after 13 seasons together, but we'll have to see what happens on that front.

Regardless, it seems as though a 2-on-2 shootout is definitely in the works. And if we do end up getting Curry and Thompson versus Ionescu and Clark, that would immediately become one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, let alone All-Star Weekend.