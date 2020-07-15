Watch Now: We Need to Talk: Renee Montgomery opts out of the WBNA to focus on social justice reform ( 3:23 )

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne requested a medical withdrawal from the 2020 WNBA season due to having Lyme disease. However, the league denied her request because Lyme disease isn't on the CDC's list of issues that could cause a person to be at higher risk following complications from COVID-19.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson explained how the process works when it comes to players seeking advice from their personal doctors.

"If I think Elena Delle Donne is going to get sick faster or differently than any other players during this WNBA bubble, I don't want her there because that may hurt our entire team," Samson said. "So I'm not telling my team doctor to have a certain finding or a certain result. By the way, we don't let the team doctor make the final decision The team doctor gives us their opinion then we decide as a front office what direction we're going to go."

Delle Donne's personal doctor advised her that playing in the bubble could put her to a higher risk to contract and have complications from the coronavirus.

"The independent panel of doctors the league appointed to review high-risk cases have advised that I'm not high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble," Delle Donne said in a statement. "I love my team, and we had an unbelievable season last year, and I want to play! But the question is whether or not the WNBA bubble is safe for me. My personal physician who has treated me for Lyme disease for years advised me that I'm at high risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19."

Samson explains that teams have the final call on whether or not a player can play following a visit with their own personal doctor. In this case, the league has decided that Delle Donne isn't at a higher risk because Lyme disease isn't on the CDC's list of conditions that could make a person more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.