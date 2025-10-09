Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has been officially diagnosed with a concussion and is ruled out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, the team announced Thursday.

Phoenix is down 3-0 in the series and is trying to avoid getting swept by the Las Vegas Aces. Friday's must-win game will be even more challenging for the Mercury without their leading scorer and one of their most vocal leaders.

The incident happened when Sabally attempted a layup with 4:26 remaining in Game 3 and got tangled up with Aces guard Jackie Young. As she fell to the ground, she rammed her head into the legs of the Aces' Kierstan Bell and stayed down for a while. Her teammates surrounded her as she was attended to by medical staff. Sabally tried to stand multiple times before leaving the court with assistance.

At the time of her exit, Sabally had 24 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Due to concussion protocol rules, Sabally wasn't required to shoot the free throws and teammate Kahleah Copper was allowed to take her place at the free throw lline.

Copper scored just six points in the third quarter but took over in the fourth with 11 points in those 10 minutes. The Mercury were down by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but Copper was the spark that helped her team cut the deficit to one with two minutes remaining.

The Aces were trying to pull away again, but a 3-pointer by DeWanna Bonner tied the game at 86-86 with 1:41 remaining. The teams went back and forth but a last-second shot by four-time MVP A'ja Wilson gave the Aces the advantage. Bonner had one more look at the end of the game, but her jumper did not go in and Las Vegas walked away with the 90-88 win.

Bonner finished the night with 25 points off the bench, while Alyssa Thomas gave Phoenix 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Wilson and Young led the way for Las Vegas with a combined 55 points.

After Wednesday's game, the Mercury said they were disappointed in losing yet another close game, but they also haven't given up and will continue to fight.

Game 4 will take place in Phoenix on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.