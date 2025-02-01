The Dallas Wings have agreed to trade star forward Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury in a three-team deal with the Indiana Fever, according to ESPN. Dallas is reportedly acquiring Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan from the Mercury, plus NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Fever. Indiana, meanwhile, is getting back Sophie Cunningham and the Mercury's second-round pick.

Phoenix, the league's buzziest team this offseason after reportedly acquiring five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas via trade and allowing Brittney Griner to head to the Dream in free agency, also acquired Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun through the Sabally trade.

Brittney Griner agrees to deal with Dream after Alyssa Thomas trade to Mercury, per report Jack Maloney

Sabally, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, had spent her entire career with the Wings, but made it clear she wanted out of Dallas this offseason. Instead of letting her walk for nothing, the Wings used the core designation on Sabally, gaining exclusive negotiating rights and the ability to sign-and-trade her to a destination of her choosing.

There has never been any doubt about Sabally's talent. She is one of the most versatile forwards in the league, as she showed in 2023 when she averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, won Most Improved Player, finished fifth in MVP voting and was named to the All-WNBA First Team.

However, Sabally's inability to stay on the floor has been a major issue throughout her career. She has played 17 or fewer games in four of her five seasons, including last season when she was limited to 15 appearances due to shoulder surgery. Over the years she has also dealt with back, knee, ankle and Achilles issues, as well as a concussion.

Trading Sabally is the latest move in a transformative winter for the Wings. In recent months they have fired coach Latricia Trammell and replaced her with Chris Koclanes, completely revamped their front office, which is now led by executive vice president and general manager Curt Miller and won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Losing a player of Sabally's caliber is never ideal, but the future is still bright in Dallas.