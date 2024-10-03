Seattle Storm point guard Nika Muhl suffered a torn ACL on Thursday while playing overseas for Besiktas, the president of the team's basketball executive board, Ozkan Arseven, confirmed on social media. Muhl was injured during the team's 79-63 loss to Fenerbahce in the FIBA SuperCup.

Muhl, who signed with Besiktas in May, had only recently arrived in Turkey following the Storm's elimination in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

The SuperCup, which pits the previous season's Women's EuroLeague winner against the Women's EuroCup winner, was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but had to be suspended due to fan behavior inside the arena. It was rescheduled for Thursday and played behind closed doors.

Late in the third quarter, Muhl picked off a pass and was about to take off on a fastbreak the other way when her left leg collapsed. She immediately screamed out in pain and eventually had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Muhl finished the game with 11 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

It is still too early for any definitive timeline for Muhl's recovery, but there is a real possibility that she misses the entire 2025 WNBA season.

After starring at UConn, where she became the Huskies' all-time assists leader, Muhl was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her rookie season got off to a frustrating start, as she missed the Storm's first four games due to visa issues. Stuck behind a veteran backcourt of Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd on a team that hoped to contend for a title, she ended up playing sparingly, and her first points came in the final game of the regular season.

Despite the limited playing time this season, the Storm were still bullish on Muhl's future, particularly as a perimeter defender. This winter overseas proved to be pivotal for her development and chances of earning a bigger role next season.

Now, it's unclear if she'll even be on the court in 2025. Muhl is on the Storm's books for $68,595, but her rookie scale contract is unprotected.