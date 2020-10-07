The Seattle Storm are WNBA champions again. Already up 2-0 in the 2020 WNBA Finals, they took care of business in impressive fashion on Tuesday night, beating the Las Vegas Aces, 92-59 in Game 3 to complete a three-game sweep. This is Seattle's second title in the last three seasons and the fourth in franchise history.

With the win, the Storm tied the now-defunct Houston Comets and the Minnesota Lynx for the most titles in league history with four. In addition, the Storm matched the Comets with a perfect record in those appearances, going 4-0. Even more impressive is that in all of their Finals appearances combined, the Storm have only lost one game.

After finishing the regular season 18-4, the Storm continued their dominance in the playoffs, where they didn't lose a single game. They swept the Lynx in the semifinals, then swept the Aces in the Finals, securing five of their six wins by double figures.

Breanna Stewart was named Finals MVP for the second time in three seasons, winning the honor unanimously after averaging 28.3 points, 7.3 rebounds on 62.8 percent shooting over the course of three games. Her performance completed an incredible comeback from a torn Achilles tendon, which kept her out for the entire 2019 season.

This was by far the most unique season in WNBA history. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the start from May until late July and forced the league to play their games inside a bubble environment at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. There were a number of key absences from star players, the regular season had to be shortened to 22 games and no fans were in attendance.

But while it might not have been the season everyone envisioned, it won't be forgotten any time soon.