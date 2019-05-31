Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

The 2019 WNBA season rolls along on Friday night with an interesting matchup between the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream, two teams still trying to figure out life without their best player.

Last Friday, the Angel McCoughtry-less Dream got the new season underway, tipping off the very first game of the year on their home floor against the Dallas Wings. They took home the victory, but through a scheduling quirk haven't played since. Now, after an extra week to rest and practice, they'll welcome in the defending champs.

As for the Storm, they got their title defense off to an impressive start by taking down the Phoenix Mercury in the opener last weekend, but then struggled a few nights ago against the Minnesota Lynx in a game where the absences of Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird loomed large.

How to watch Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

Date: Friday, May. 31

Friday, May. 31 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Storm: The defending champs looked every bit a team playing without their two best players earlier this week, when they went on the road and dropped an ugly game to the Lynx. They turned the ball over 13 times, and missed as many shots from behind the arc, going just 2-of-15. Jewell Loyd, who has to take on a much bigger role with Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird out, wasn't able to get it done, going 5-of-21 from the field in one of her all-too-common poor shooting nights. A talented player, Loyd is prone to streaky shooting, which is a big problem for the Storm this season without Stewart and Bird. If Loyd struggles, there's just no one there to pick up the slack, as the loss to the Lynx showed. Natasha Howard was the only other player in double figures, and the Storm scored only 61 points.

Dream: Playing without Angel McCoughtry to start the season, the Dream are going to have to rely on their top-ranked defense from last season to carry them again. And if the win over the Wings was any indication, that shouldn't be a problem. They forced 15 turnovers and held the Wings to just 35.1 percent shooting from the field. On the offensive end, they may run into some of the same issues as the Storm in terms of whether or not their supporting cast steps up on a consistent basis, but they have solid depth and should be able to get enough scoring to complement their elite defense.

Game prediction, pick

Without Stewart and Bird, the Storm are going to have too much trouble scoring against a stout Dream defense that's had a week off to rest. Meanwhile, Tiffany Hayes and Co. will do enough on the offensive end to get the Dream the win.

Pick: Dream 78, Storm 66