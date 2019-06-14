Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

The Seattle Storm swept the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals last season, winning 3-0 behind the brilliant play of Breanna Stewart and a deep supporting cast. It didn't hurt, either, that the Mystics' best player, Elena Delle Donne, was playing hurt after suffering a knee injury in the semi-final round.

Now, the two teams will meet on Friday night for the first time since that series, and it's the Storm who are dealing with major injury trouble. Stewart is out for the season after tearing her Achilles tendon, while Sue Bird will miss most of the season due to knee surgery.

Seattle has still been competitive, though, and enter the game at 4-3, just half a game behind the 4-2 Mystics, whose only losses have been to the first-place Connecticut Sun.

How to watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

Date: Friday, June 14

Friday, June 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Entertainment and Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C.

Entertainment and Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C. TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Storm: The Storm have proved their opening-day win over the Phoenix Mercury was no fluke by remaining quite competitive to start the season. Natasha Howard has stepped up in a big way to become their most consistent offensive player, and is among the early MVP frontrunners. And thanks to other stalwarts like Jewel Loyd and Alysha Clark, the Storm's starting lineup is still one of the best around. When they get production from the supporting cast, they can play with anyone, but they still have stretches where they really struggle to score when Howard or Loyd is out of the game.

Mystics: The Mystics are 0-2 against the first-place Sun and 4-0 against everyone else. Led by Elena Delle Donne and a deep supporting cast, they boast a 111.3 offensive rating, which is by far the best in the league. But it will be interesting to see how far that elite offense can carry them if they continue to struggle on the defensive side of the ball. Their defense wasn't expected to be great coming into the season, but it will have to be slightly better than it's been so far if they want to have consistent success against other top-level teams.

Game prediction, pick

The Storm are a solid squad, but the Mystics will have not only the best player on the floor in this game, but a much deeper supporting cast. This one might be close for a while, but the Mystics will pull away in the end.

Pick: Mystics 86, Storm 77