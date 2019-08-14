Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: WNBA prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online via CBS Sports Network

Wednesday night's WNBA schedule is packed with three extremely interesting matchups, and the action will start in Washington D.C. when the Mystics host the Seattle Storm.

The last time the Storm were in Washington, they came back from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to pick up an impressive victory. They'll be hoping not to trail by that much in their matchup, but will again be in search of a big win against the first-place Mystics. The Storm enter the game at 14-11, which has them in sixth place, but still within reach of a top-four seed and a first-round bye.

As for the Mystics, they've been on fire lately. They've won three in a row, and eight of their last nine games to surge back into first place in the standings at 17-7. Three talented teams -- the Sun, Aces and Sparks -- are right on their tail and within 1 1/2 games, however, so they'll need to stay sharp. Aside from keeping the No. 1 seed, they'll have plenty of motivation to take down the Storm after what happened the last time these two met in D.C.

How to watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14

Location: Entertainment and Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Mystics -9.5

Storm: The Storm have been up and down all season, and for the last month have been alternating three-game losing and winning streaks. They're on an upswing now, having won their last two games, though those victories came over the Wings and Liberty, two of the worst teams in the league. Wednesday night's contest will be a real test, as they head on the road to take on arguably the league's best team, and one who beat them by 20 points in Seattle just a few weeks ago. One of the best defensive teams in the league for much of the season, the Storm will have to rely on getting stops if they want to win. With their injuries, they just don't have the firepower to get into a shootout with this Mystics team.

Mystics: The Mystics are looking as sharp as they have all season. A no-show against the Mercury in the midst of a long road trip is the only time they've lost in the last month, and their offense is unstoppable right now. They've won their last four games by an average of 21.5 points, including a 20-point win on the road in Seattle. During that stretch, they're boasting an outrageous offensive rating of 120.7 points per 100 possessions. For context, no WNBA team has ever finished a regular season with an offensive rating of even 110 -- that's how hot the Mystics have been lately.

Game prediction, pick

The Mystics are just on another level right now. They crushed the Storm by 20 points on the road a few weeks ago, and have plenty of motivation heading into this game. It's hard to blow a team out twice in such a short time, but the Storm won't be able to keep up.

Pick: Mystics 88, Storm 76