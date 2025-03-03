Tennis legend Serena Williams has joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, a WNBA expansion team that will play its inaugural season in 2026.

Williams will be joining Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, in the ownership group.

"I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo," Williams said in a statement. "This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes - I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating

this new WNBA franchise and legacy."

Although she was born in Michigan and grew up in Compton, California, Canada holds a special place in Williams' heart. Her very first professional tennis match was the October 1995 Bell Challenge in Quebec City, when she was 14 years old.

Williams lost that first match in straight sets to Annie Miller, but her career turned out to be a historic one. She won 783 professional singles matches, 23 Grand Slams singles titles and 14 major doubles titles before retiring in 2022.

Williams' roles with the Tempo will include helping design jerseys and forging unique merchandise collaborations with the team.

"Serena is a champion," Tempo president Teresa Resch said. "She's the greatest athlete of all time and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible.

"She's set the bar for women in sport, business and the world — and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring — we're thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women's Day with this announcement."