The Chicago Sky broke ground on a much-needed new practice facility on Wednesday, and during the ceremony, general manager Jeff Pagliocca spoke briefly to reporters. He discussed a few topics, most notably the decision to fire Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season and the organization's relationship with star rookie Angel Reese.

"First, I want to say that I have a lot of respect for Spoon," Pagliocca said. "We're very appreciative of the competitive teams, the resiliency, the spirit she brought to us every night. Look guys, as an organization we just felt it was time to make a change."

Weatherspoon was hired less than a year ago, and went 13-27 in her first season in charge. While the Sky missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, they were in the mix until the final day of the regular season despite trading Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey, and a season-ending injury for Reese.

There were some issues with the Sky's offense and composure late in games, and the players and coaching staff didn't always seem on the same page. However, Weatherspoon was hamstrung by poor roster construction and a lack of overall talent. Plus, she fostered a great relationship with Chennedy Carter, helping her return to her best after a season out of the league, and had the support of Reese, the team's biggest star.

All told, the decision to fire her after one season felt a bit harsh, but the front office had seen enough to decide that Weatherspoon wasn't the long-term answer. Perhaps most notably, Pagliocca acknowledged that they had concerns about her lack of experience, and how that might affect their chances with free agents.

"We heard things along those lines," Pagliocca said. "We just want to make sure that we're continuing our quest for a championship, being in the playoffs every single season."

It's also worth noting that Weatherspoon was not Pagliocca's hire. The organization named Weatherspoon their new coach on Oct. 12, 2023, while Pagliocca didn't begin his role until Oct. 31. That order of operations usually doesn't lead to a long-term partnership.

Immediately after Weatherspoon was fired, Reese took to social media with a lengthy post praising her former coach.

"I'm heartbroken," Reese wrote. "I'm literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don't even know what it's like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you.

"You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I'll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i've always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn't deserve this but I can't thank you enough. I love you T-spoon."

Pagliocca noted on Wednesday that the organization is in a "good place" with Reese and other remaining players.

"The franchise's relationship with Angel is in a good spot," Pagliocca said. "Emotions were high for a couple days and we can respect that. We can appreciate it. We understand that there's bonds that are built with coaches and players, especially the young ones.

"So we're in a good place right now. We're back in discussions. Everything has calmed down quite a bit, but I understand it. Emotions are a real part of this thing when you have a real friendship."

The Sky are now working hard to find a new coach for the future. While they offered no specific timeline, it would make sense to have someone in place sooner rather than later. Between the expansion draft, a lottery appearance and free agency, the Sky face a big offseason.

Pagliocca said they want a coach who can bring "structure, discipline and accountability," and that they can "keep here for a very long time."

Some stability would certainly be good for a franchise that is looking for a third coach in as many seasons and has just four players who have been with the team for more than one season.