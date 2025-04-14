On the eve of the 2025 WNBA Draft, we have a trade that will shake up the end of the first round. Late Sunday, the Chicago Sky announced that they acquired the No. 11 overall pick from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick.

The official terms of the deal will extinguish the Lynx's rights to swap first-round picks with the Sky in the 2026 draft, which they had acquired last year in a separate trade between the teams ahead of the 2024 draft. Now, the Lynx will receive the Sky's first-round pick in 2026 outright without having to give up their own.

"We believe the 2025 draft class is deep and we're excited about the flexibility we obtain by acquiring another first-round pick this year," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a press release. "The No. 11 pick represents another route to improve our roster."

Now that the deal has been officially called in, let's grade the trade.

Sky receive

No. 11 overall pick

The Sky have been wheeling and dealing this offseason, and previously sent the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft and a 2027 first-round swap to the Washington Mystics in exchange for Ariel Atkins. They also own the Connecticut Sun's first-round pick this year -- the No. 10 pick -- via the Marina Mabrey trade.

Pagliocca told reporters during a conference call on Thursday that the decision to move out of the lottery back in February had nothing to do with the level of talent in this year's draft class.

"The decision to try to go get Ariel Atkins was an Ariel Atkins decision, not due to the strength of the draft," Pagliocca said. "If anything, it just shows how, how much we're dedicated and how much we believe in her to move such a strong pick."

Moving back into the first round reinforces Pagliocca's statement. Following the trade with the Lynx, the Sky now have back-to-back picks at Nos. 10 and 11 on Monday night.

The Sky's draft pick trades were not the only moves they made this winter. In addition to acquiring Atkins, they also brought in other veterans through trades and free agency, including Courtney Vandersloot, Rebecca Allen and Kia Nurse. Those additions should make the team more competitive after going 13-27 last year and improve the on-court environment for their promising young bigs, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. However, this is far from a complete roster.

Chicago's most obvious need is a long-term point guard who can run the offense and set up Cardoso and Reese. They also need more shot creation after letting Chennedy Carter leave.And it never hurts to have more 3-point threats. If they could find a floor-spacing big who could unlock some more lineup combinations, that would also be great. With two first-round picks, they should be able to address multiple needs.

There's an array of guards and wings who could available at that range, including Georgia Amoore, Hailey Van Lith, Te-Hina Paopao, Justė Jocytė, Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James, Serena Sundell, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Ajša Sivka. The frontcourt options are more limited, though that's always the case when looking for bigs who can shoot. Maddy Westbeld should still be on the board, though they might be able to get her in the second round. Sania Feagin is another option, though that would require some projection that she could expand her shot beyond the mid-range.

The Sky already owed the Lynx a 2026 first-round pick swap, and looking at the two rosters, there is a very good chance the Lynx are going to call that in. So, in Chicago's eyes, their 2026 pick was already gone, and now they get Minnesota's 2025 first instead of their 2026 first. With the Las Vegas Aces back in the first round next year and two more expansion teams joining the mix, the Lynx's 2026 first could be in the 13-15 range. A possible outcome is the Sky essentially gain a few slots of draft value with this deal.

However, you can make a strong case that risk is not worth the reward here, especially with what's expected to be an extremely strong draft class on the horizon in 2026. Is the player they're targeting at No. 11 worth giving up the chance -- albeit a small one -- of not having to swap picks next year, or doing so for a top-eight selection? At the very least, this feels like another example of the Sky playing fast and loose with swap rights.

Grade: B-

Lynx receive

Sky's 2026 first-round pick outright

As for the Lynx, it's easy to see their motivation. They brought back nearly the entire roster after making it to the Finals last season, and their rotation is pretty much set. Anyone they picked at No. 11 would have had an uphill battle to make the roster, let alone see any playing time. Taking a draft-and-stash candidate was always an option, but instead they'll just kick the can down the road.

They were always likely to call in the swap for the Sky's 2026 first, and now they get it no matter what. There's a real chance that ends up being a lottery selection. And instead of having to swap their 2026 first for that Sky selection, they gave up their first in this year's draft.

Essentially, traded their own 2025 first, which they didn't need, for their own 2026 first, which they almost certainly will need.

Grade: B+