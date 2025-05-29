Candace Parker's iconic No. 3 jersey is going up to the rafters for yet another WNBA franchise. The Chicago Sky announced it will retire Parker's jersey on Aug. 25 when it hosts the Las Vegas Aces.

"Growing up in Naperville, playing on courts around here with my brothers, and watching Chicago teams like the Bulls who became synonymous with winning, I never imagined one day my jersey would hang in the rafters of my hometown team," Parker said in the team's press release. "Coming home to Chicago and helping bring the city its first WNBA championship here—it was personal. I'm beyond grateful to the city, the fans, and everyone who's been part of my journey. Chicago raised me, and this will always be home."

Parker was born in St. Louis but moved to Naperville, Illinois, just outside Chicago, as a young child. After a historic high school career, she starred at Tennessee, leading the Volunteers to back-to-back national titles in 2007 and 2008. She was a two-time Wooden Award winner and the 2007-08 AP Player of the Year.

WNBA Power Rankings: Natasha Cloud keeps No. 1 Liberty undefeated, Fever in fourth with Caitlin Clark injured Jack Maloney

Drafted first overall by the Sparks in 2008, Parker won MVP in her rookie year and again in 2013, and she lifted the Los Angeles to the WNBA title in 2016. She ranks third in franchise history in points, second in rebounds and first in assists.

Parker made a groundbreaking move in early 2021, leaving the Sparks after 13 seasons and joining the Sky. By the end of the summer, Chicago was a WNBA champion for the first time. Despite just barely sneaking into the playoffs after a 12-12 season, the Sky beat the Wings in the first round, the Lynx in the second round, the Sun in the semifinals and the Mercury in the Finals.

Parker was an All Star and a top-10 MVP finisher in each of her two seasons in Chicago, and she was also a first-team All-WNBA performer in 2022. She played her final season, in 2023, with the Aces.

The Sky's jersey retirement ceremony -- which will feature an on-court tribute with special guests and a speech from Parker -- will be Parker's second jersey retirement this summer alone. The Sparks announced they'll retire her jersey June 29.

"Candace Parker is a legend, future hall-of-famer, and synonymous with Illinois basketball. We're thrilled she decided to come home to Chicago to help the Sky win a championship in 2021," Sky CEO and president Adam Fox said. "Candace has left an indelible mark on women's basketball at every level and has inspired countless players and fans through her outstanding leadership and basketball talent on and off the court. We are honored to retire her jersey and celebrate her incredible legacy as a Chicago Sky player."