Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky host A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA showdown on Sunday. The Sky are eighth in the league standings and return home after a three-game road trip. Meanwhile, the defending champion Aces are fifth in the standings and are looking to get back in the win column after falling to the Minnesota Lynx twice this week.

Tipoff from Wintrust Arena in Chicago is set for noon ET. Las Vegas is a 9.5-point favorite in the Sky vs. Aces odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 168.5.

Sky vs. Aces date: Sunday, Aug. 25

Sky vs. Aces time: Noon ET

Sky vs. Aces live stream: Paramount+

Sky vs. Aces TV: CBS

WNBA picks for Aces vs. Sky

Before making any Sky vs. Aces picks or WNBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Calvin Wetzel has to say. Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. After teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford, Wetzel is an incredible 1,385-988 (+372.33 units) on women's college basketball picks since the start of the 2021-22 season. He's also coming off a great 2023 season with a 238-185-1 overall record that featured a return on investment of nearly 7%.

For Aces vs. Sky, Wetzel is picking the Sky to cover as a 9.5-point underdog. Las Vegas has the worst against-the-spread record in the WNBA this season, and the Aces have been in poor form since returning from the Olympic break. They have lost three of their last four games, including an 87-74 road loss at Minnesota on Friday night.

Las Vegas did not outscore Minnesota in any quarter of that game after losing when those teams met on Wednesday as well. Chicago is coming off a competitive game against Connecticut, losing by two points on the road on Friday. The Sky beat Las Vegas on the road in their most recent meeting, so Wetzel likes his chances of Chicago covering as a home underdog this time around.

