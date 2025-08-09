Despite missing Caitlin Clark (groin) for yet another game due to injury, and the loss of guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald for the year, the Indiana Fever will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Chicago Sky in a key WNBA Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday. Indiana has won all three previous meetings with Chicago this season, including a 93-78 win on July 27. The Sky (8-22), who are fifth in the East, are just 3-11 on the road this season. The Fever (17-14), third in the conference, are 9-6 on their home floor in 2025.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on CBS and Paramount+. The Fever are favored by 11.5 points, and the over/under is 165 in the latest Sky vs. Fever odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine women's college basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have made their Sky vs. Fever picks, and they like Chicago to cover the spread in a game that goes under the total.

Best WNBA picks for Sky vs. Fever (odds subject to change):

Chicago Sky money line (+440)

Under 165 total points (-108)

The Fever have dropped two in a row as injuries have ravaged the lineup, while Chicago has played better of late, including a 78-64 win over Washington on Tuesday. With Reese out, look for center Kamilla Cardosa to pick up the scoring slack. In 26 games, including 25 starts, she is averaging 12.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.1 minutes.

"For the first time in several games, I'll be fading the Fever," Wetzel said. "While the effect of the Caitlin Clark injury was not quite as big as markets seemed to believe, there are now two new injuries in Indiana. Unfortunately for the Fever, both are at the same position as Clark.

"Backup point guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald both suffered season-ending injuries in Indiana's last game, and now the Fever will be without a point guard until the return of Clark. I recommended a bet on the Fever a handful of times in recent weeks because both Colson and McDonald were capable backups to Clark, but with all three missing, this offense is going to be in trouble."

Watch Sky vs. Fever on CBS or stream on Paramount+.

With Indiana missing its three best guards, scoring could be at a premium for the Fever. Add in the fact that Chicago averages just 76 points per game and you may have the makings of a low-scoring matchup. The teams have failed to reach a combined 165 points in two of their previous three meetings this season.

"With Indiana's offense in search of a floor general and Chicago's offense continuing to struggle, the under is an even better bet than the spread here," Wetzel said. "Ariel Atkins is again questionable for the Sky, and even if she plays she may see a minutes limit.

"The Sky still came up short of their team total with Atkins back in the mix last game, and with Angel Reese still out, that may happen again. Both teams should struggle to hit their team totals in this one if they stay in the current range, so a bet on the full game under is the best look."

