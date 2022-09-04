The defending champion Chicago Sky are one game away from a return trip to the WNBA Finals. On Sunday afternoon they outlasted the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of their semi-final series, 76-72, to take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-five series.

Much like Game 1, this contest was played on the Sun's terms. Physicality, fouls, turnovers and missed layups were the themes of the game, which was one of the ugliest you'll ever see in the postseason. At one point, neither team scored for over three minutes in the fourth quarter. Together they combined for 87 missed shots, 27 turnovers and 34 fouls. Unlike Game 1, though, the Sky were able to pull out a win.

As per usual, Candace Parker led the way for the Sky. Though she wasn't super efficient with her shot, she put up 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. In the process, she tied Tamika Catchings for the most double-doubles in playoff history at 27. Emma Meesseman also had a big day, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, six assists and five steals on 6-of-12 from the field.

Leading the way for the Sun was DeWanna Bonner, who bounced back from a brutal Game 2, when she didn't make a single shot, to put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Notably, neither Jonquel Jones nor Alyssa Thomas scored in double figures, as the Sun shot 36.8 percent from the field.