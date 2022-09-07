The Connecticut Sun aren't done yet. Facing elimination on their home floor on Tuesday night, the Sun put together a dominant performance to race past the Chicago Sky for a 104-80 win in Game 4. With the series now tied at 2-2, the action will shift back to Chicago for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night.

With their backs against the wall, the Sun came out with as much energy and enthusiasm as everone expected. They were flying around on both sides of the ball and needed just two minutes and 39 seconds to build a double-digit lead. Though the Sky were able to hang around for a while, they never seriously threatened to take the lead, and the Sun pulled away for good late in the third quarter.

After struggling with their offense for much of this series, the Sun were unstoppable in this one. They set a new WNBA playoff record for points in the paint with 66, and new franchise playoff records by scoring 104 points and shooting 56.9 percent from the field.

DeWanna Bonner went for 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in a leading performance, while the Sun also got a much-needed big showing from Courtney Williams, who added 19 points of her own. Alyssa Thomas also had one of her typical performances, chipping in with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Led by Kahleah Copper with 16 points, all five starters scored in double figures for the Sky. As a team, they shot 47.6 percent from the field and generally had little trouble on the offensive end. Their defense, though, left much to be desired; they didn't make things difficult for the Sun at any point.