The Connecticut Sun are going back to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2019. Late on Thursday night, they completed a stunning fourth-quarter comeback to take down the defending champion Chicago Sky, 72-63, in the win-or-go-home Game 5 of their semifinal series. The Sun will meet the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces, with Game 1 of the finals set or Sunday.

Early on the Sun were clinical on both sides of the ball and jumped out to an early lead. It would not last, though, as they cratered in the second and third quarters. Turnovers, in particular, became a major issue, and the Sky slowly worked their way back into the game and then pulled ahead.

With 7:20 remaining in the fourth, the Sky had built an 11-point lead, and it seemed they would coast back to the finals from there. Instead, they completely stopped scoring. The Sky managed just two points the rest of the way as the Sun closed on a 22-2 run that left everyone in the arena stunned.

Alyssa Thomas just missed out on a triple-double as she went for 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jonquel Jones, meanwhile, put up 15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, though she did turn the ball over seven times. DeWanna Bonner added 15 points of her own as all five Sun starters scored in double figures.

Kahleah Copper led the way for the Sky with 22 points, while Emma Meesseman added 14 points and six rebounds. There was little else to write home about for Chicago, as the team shot 34.3 percent from the field. With their loss, the Sky's hopes of becoming the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002 to repeat as champions have been dashed.