The Chicago Sky (2-7) will wrap up their road trip when they take on the Connecticut Sun (2-7) in an Eastern Conference tilt on Sunday. The Sky roll into this game on a three-game losing streak. The Atlanta Dream defeated Chicago, 88-70, last Friday. Meanwhile, the Sun were torched 104-67 by the Washington Mystics last Sunday.

Tipoff is scheduled for Noon ET at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The Sun are favored by 1.5 points, and the over/under is 156.5 in the latest Sky vs. Sun odds. SportsLine women's college basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have made their Sky vs. Sun picks, and they like Connecticut to win this one at home in a game that goes under the total.

Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Best WNBA picks for Sky vs. Sun:

Connecticut Sun -1.5 (-108)

Under 158 total points (-110)

Connecticut Sun -1.5 (-108)

The Sun started the season off slow but has won two of their last four games, including their last matchup at home. Meanwhile, during the Sky's three-game skid, they've lost each game by at least 18 points, with the last two coming on the road. Thus far, Chicago is 1-5 on the road. In addition, Courtney Vandersloot will be sidelined for the Sky.

"For the first time all season, the 2-7 Connecticut Sun are the favorite entering a game – barely. They aren't favored by quite enough, however, against fellow two-win squad Chicago. Including the game in which Courtney Vandersloot got hurt, the Sky are now 0-3 against the spread with three losses by 18+ points in her absence. Until sportsbooks catch up, or the Sky figure things out, there's no choice but to continue to fade them."



Under 158 total points (-110)

Wetzel points out that Vandersloot will miss this contest, combined with the Sun being the lowest-scoring team in the WNBA, so we should expect a low-scoring affair.

"Missing your point guard isn't ideal for your offense, as the Sky have shown in those last three blowout losses. None of those games have gotten to 160, and Chicago has failed to clear 70 in any of them," Wetzel said. "Against the slowest paced team in the league with the fourth-worst offense, that's a recipe for an ugly affair. Grab the under while it's in the high 150s."





