The WNBA will return to CBS on Sunday when the Connecticut Sun host Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. This has been a difficult start to the season for both clubs, who will hope to return to winning ways this weekend.

After a busy offseason, which included hiring Tyler Marsh as their new coach and acquiring Ariel Atkins, Rebecca Allen, Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse, the Sky had hopes of returning to the playoffs. Instead, they're stuck in 11th place at 2-7 and Vandersloot is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The Sun, meanwhile, are in the first year of what figures to be a lengthy rebuild after their team was decimated in the winter. New coach Rachid Meziane and their young core of Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jacy Sheldon, Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow have shown some flashes, but the team is just 2-7.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup:

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun



Date: Sunday, June 15 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Can Reese build on her recent play?

Angel Reese got off to a historically bad start this season. Through the Sky's first seven games, she was averaging 9.1 points on 30.9% from the field overall. Notably, Reese was making just 31.8% of her attempts in the restricted area, which was by far the worst mark in WNBA history for someone taking at least five such attempts per game.

Analyzing Angel Reese's sophomore slump: Sky star historically inefficient as scorer, but hope isn't lost yet Jack Maloney

Recently, however, Reese has started to turn things around. She put up 17 points and 11 rebounds on 8 of 13 from the field in their loss to the New York Liberty, and 12 points and nine rebounds on 4 of 10 shooting in their most recent defeat to the the Atlanta Dream.

The Sky still aren't winning, but it has been encouraging to see Reese start to finish some looks around the basket. Can she build on that momentum against a Sun team that has the worst defensive rating (112.9) in the league?

Which version of the Sun will show up?

The Sun have been a strange team to start the season. Look no further than their last five outings:

May 27: 109-87 loss to the Dallas Wings

May 30: 85-83 win over the Indiana Fever

June 1: 100-52 loss to the New York Liberty

June 6: 84-76 win over the Atlanta Dream

June 8: 104-67 loss to the Washington Mystics

Notably, they are the only team the Wings have beaten this season, and their 48-point loss to the Liberty was the second-biggest margin of defeat in league history. At the same time, they're the only team to beat the Dream in their last seven outings.

Which version of the Sun will show up on Sunday? They are certainly capable of beating the Sky, but they also might get run out the gym.

Prediction

It's hard to feel confident in either team right now. However, the Sun are at home and have had a week to stew on their 37-point loss to the Mystics, while the Sky look lost without Courtney Vandersloot and are playing their third game in six days to close out a road trip. Pick: Sun -2