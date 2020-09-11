One of the biggest games of the 2020 WNBA season is set for Friday night, as the Dallas Wings will face the Chicago Sky from the league's bubble inside IMG Academy. The current holders of the eighth and final playoff spot, the Wings are in desperate need of a win to hold off the hard-charging Washington Mystics, who have won three of their last four.

The bad news for the Wings is that the Mystics' mini hot streak means the two teams are now tied at 7-13, with two games left to play. The good news for the Wings is that they hold the tiebreaker between the two teams, meaning they control their destiny. Win out, and they're guaranteed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

How to Watch Sky vs. Wings

Storylines

Sky: Chicago has clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season, but the past few weeks have been a major struggle. After a stellar 10-4 start that had them in position to challenge for a top-four seed, they've gone 1-6, and are most likely going to finish in sixth place. Their once-elite offense has stagnated, and they're playing without Azura Stevens (knee) and Diamond DeShields (personal reasons), who have both left the bubble. This game doesn't mean all that much for the Sky in terms of the standings, but a win could help get them back on track.

Wings: The young Wings moved into playoff position a few weeks ago with a win over the Indiana Fever, and have been desperately trying to cling on ever since. They're only 1-3 in their last four games, but that one victory was a crucial one, as they took down the Mystics to win the season series between the two clubs. Washington won't go away, however, and Dallas still has some work to do to clinch their trip to the playoffs. A struggling Sky team that hasn't been able to defend anyone presents a good opportunity for them to pick up a much-needed win.

Game prediction

Though they're clearly the better team, the Sky only enter as 5.5-point favorites due to their recent run of form. Considering how they've been playing lately, and how much this game means to the Wings, it's tempting to take the points. But the Sky will still have the best player on the floor, and more talent overall, so we're going to ride with them. Pick: Sky -5.5