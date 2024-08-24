Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 rebounds in consecutive games on Friday night. Another stellar effort on the glass was not enough, however, as the Sky fell to the Connecticut Sun, 82-80.

Reese had another tough night around the basket, but despite shooting just 3-of-12, she finished with 13 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks, and played a big role in the Sky's second-half comeback, which ultimately fell short in the closing minutes.

To give further context to Reese's feat, only seven other players have multiple 20-rebound games in their career, and Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles and Jonquel Jones are the only other players to record multiple such games in the same season. In the span of two games, Reese is now tied for fifth all-time in that category.

For the season, the relentless Reese is now averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, which not only leads the league but would be the highest single-season average in league history. In fact, no other player has even averaged 12 rebounds for a season.

Highest rebounding averages in WNBA history

Player Team Season RPG Angel Reese Sky 2024 12.6 Sylvia Fowles Lynx 2018 11.9 Jonquel Jones Sun 2017 11.9 A'ja Wilson Aces 2024 11.9 Tina Charles Sun 2010 11.7

Reese, who had seven offensive rebounds in the loss to the Sun, does a large percentage of her work on that side of the ball. Her 5.07 offensive rebounds per game also lead the league, and would narrowly edge out Yolanda Griffith's 5.06 for the best single-season average ever.

At this rate, Reese is on pace to claim the single-season records for both total rebounds and offensive rebounds. She needs just 53 rebounds to surpass Fowles (404) for the total rebounding mark and 21 offensive boards to move past Griffith (162) for the offensive rebounding mark. With 12 games remaining, Reese should have no trouble getting the job done.