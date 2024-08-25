CHICAGO -- Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 rebounds in three consecutive games on Sunday afternoon. Another stellar effort on the glass was not enough, however, as the Sky fell to the Las Vegas Aces on a buzzer-beater by A'ja Wilson.

Reese had another tough night around the basket, but despite shooting just 4-of-16, she finished with 11 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and two blocks, and played a big role in the Sky's second-half comeback, which ultimately fell short in the closing seconds.

To give further context to Reese's feat, only four other players have three 20-rebound games in their career, and Tina Charles and Jonquel Jones are the only other players to record three such games in the same season. In the span of three games, Reese is now tied for fourth all-time in that category.

For the season, the relentless Reese is now averaging 12.9 rebounds per game, which not only leads the league but would be the highest single-season average in league history. In fact, no other player has even averaged 12 rebounds for a season.

Highest rebounding averages in WNBA history

Player Team Season RPG Angel Reese Sky 2024 12.9 Sylvia Fowles Lynx 2018 11.9 Jonquel Jones Sun 2017 11.9 A'ja Wilson Aces 2024 11.9 Tina Charles Sun 2010 11.7

Reese, who had 10 offensive rebounds in the loss to the Aces, which tied the third-highest single game total, does a large percentage of her work on that side of the ball. Her 5.2 offensive rebounds per game also lead the league, and would narrowly edge out Yolanda Griffith's 5.1 for the best single-season average ever.

At this rate, Reese is on pace to claim the single-season records for both total rebounds and offensive rebounds. She needs just 31 rebounds to surpass Fowles (404) for the total rebounding mark and 11 offensive boards to move past Griffith (162) for the offensive rebounding mark. With 11 games remaining, Reese should have no trouble getting the job done.