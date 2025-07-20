Chicago Sky star Angel Reese gave a sneak peek of a her Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Mebounds" colorway ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. She wore them during Friday's shootaround and has taken the court for Team Collier with them Saturday night.

Reebook first unveiled Reese's signature shoe in the "Diamond Dust" colorway in July. However, no details on a release date for the public have emerged.

The word "Mebounds" is personal to Reese because it has been used to mock her for getting rebounds off her own misses. Reese, who is mentored by NBA legend and marketing expert Shaquille O'Neal, hasn't let it bother her, and instead took the growing popularity of the word as a business opportunity. Earlier this season, she even starting selling "Mebounds" merchandise with a portion of those profits benefitting the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which aims to fight cyberbullying.

"She is fantastic and she is a girl's girl. She loves fashion," Reebok senior vice president of product Portia Blunt told CBS Sports last summer. "Collaborating with her is a little different than when we collaborate with other athletes because she has such a strong point of view. She knows who she is. She knows what she likes and she wants to bring that to life."

While we know what Reese's new shoes look like, they're still not available to the public yet. Until their release, only four active WNBA players have signature shoes: A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and, most recently, Jacy Sheldon -- who released her JS:01 HOLO Footwear shoes this weekend.

Reese is competing in her second All-Star Game on Saturday night and will be playing alongside Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, who she has been friends with since their AAU days.