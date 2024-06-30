CHICAGO -- Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese etched her name in the record books Sunday during the team's 70-62 loss to the Minnesota Lynx when she recorded her 10th consecutive double-double. Reese now has the longest such streak all time, surpassing future Hall of Famer Candace Parker.

"She knows what she does best," Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the team's loss to the Las Vegas Aces earlier this week. "The one thing about her is that she is incredibly hard on herself. As far as rebounding the ball, we knew that would translate over [from college]. And she's getting a better understanding of how to score around the rim. She's learning and she's learning fast."

As time wound down in the fourth quarter, it seemed Reese would fall short on the scoring front. But with 40 seconds remaining, she grabbed a series of offensive rebounds and finally got a putback to go down, which got her to nine points. Then, on the Sky's final offensive possession, she was fouled on a box out and went to the line. Though she missed the first free throw, she made the second, much to the delight of the Sky crowd.

Here's a look at the longest double-double streaks ever:

Reese was again a force on the boards, finishing with double digits in the rebounding department for the 11th consecutive game. This was the third time in the last four games Reese had at least 15 rebounds. She had a tough time finishing, though, and shot 4-of-16 from the field.

With the loss, the Sky fell to 6-11 on the season and ninth place in the standings. They are half a game behind the Indiana Fever for the eighth and final playoff spot.