The Indiana Fever have a target on their backs, said guard Sophie Cunningham, and their response could be partially to blame for a mediocre start to the 2025 season. The Fever are 7-8 on the year and lost three of their last four games entering Friday's high-profile clash with the Dallas Wings, but despite the sub-.500 record, all eyes are on them.

Caitlin Clark's presence as one of the WNBA's top superstars directs immense amounts of attention towards the Indiana franchise, and the second-year standout has been on the receiving end of her share of hard fouls to begin her career. Cunningham last weekend criticized the officials for "not protecting the star player of the WNBA" while Clark continued to get pushed around by league veterans.

"We are circled on everybody's schedule," Cunningham said after Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. "No one likes us, right? Everyone in our locker room, that's the only type of people that we have that we can lean on, and we've gotta be better in that area. We have got to stay disciplined, we have to stay focused, we need to get consistent and we gotta lean on each other. I think that we've kind of wavered a little bit on that."

The latest scuffle between the Fever and an opponent came last week against the Connecticut Sun. Marina Mabrey shoved Clark in the back and received a Flagrant 2 foul during a skirmish that stemmed from a foul to Clark's face. Cunningham retaliated in her teammate's defense in a second scuffle later in the game and was ejected from the contest, along with two others.

"I'm not focused on the extracurricular activities," Cunningham said following the ejection. "During that, it was just part of the game. I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. And so, at the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. That's what I do. I'm a team player, so it's all good."

Fever coach Stephanie White has also been critical of the way her team's games have been officiated this season and cited the physicality with which opponents are allowed to play.

"It's been happening all season long. It's not just this game, it's been happening all season long," White said after the heated battle with the Sun. "They gotta get control of it. They gotta be better."