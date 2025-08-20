Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has no ill feelings toward Bria Hartley after the two were tangled during Sunday's game, resulting in Cunningham's season-ending knee injury. Cunningham acknowledged Tuesday night she tore her MCL after colliding with Hartley under the basket and had to be helped off the floor by team staff.

Cunningham is the third player for the Fever to suffer a season-ending injury before the start of the playoffs next month, joining Aari McDonald (broken foot) and Sydney Colson (torn ACL).

"I know Bria and I'm actually really good friends with Bria, and I've been waiting to get on the pod and talk about this, because I did want to tweet there was no ill intent," Cunningham said on the latest "Show Me Something" podcast episode. "I think it was a basketball play. I was in the wrong spot at the wrong time. She fell. There's no way she'd go in there and try to hurt. I've got nothing but love for Bria. I even, like, told my mom because she tweeted something, 'No, Mom, like I get, but I promise you Bria and I are super cool and she'd never try to hurt me.'"

Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 30 games and 13 starts during her first season with the Fever. Since the All-Star break, Cunningham had become a focal point at both ends of the floor with Caitlin Clark sidelined and still recovering from a groin injury.

Cunningham said she believes her injury is "best possible case" as far as serious knee situations go and that she felt a "pop" right away in her right leg.

"I'm in good spirits," Cunningham later said on the podcast. "I'm thankful to be where I'm at and be with the organization and girls I'm with, because they've brought my love of life and basketball back. I'm thankful for the year I got. I am going to be done for the rest of the season, so that kind of sucks."

Cunningham said she'll have surgery soon to repair the torn ligament.

Cunningham's sister, Lindsey, is Mizzou's assistant director of development and was not happy with the officiating after her sibling's injury.

"WNBA, maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you, Sophie," Lindsey Cunningham wrote on 'X' after Sunday's game.

The WNBA has issued multiple fines to Sophie Cunningham this season for criticizing league officials, but she had nothing negative to say during Tuesday's podcast about the play in question or how Sunday's games against the Sun was called.