Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham required help off the floor after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's comeback win over the Connecticut Sun, igniting intense reaction from her sister — Mizzou's assistant director of development — Lindsey Cunningham.

"WNBA, maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you, Sophie," Lindsey Cunningham wrote.

During the first half, Cunningham moved toward the baseline to provide help against Sun guard Bria Hartley, who threw a pass to the corner that was picked off by Lexie Hull. After getting rid of the ball, Hartley fell down and crashed into Cunningham's right leg.

Cunningham collapsed to the floor, grabbing her knee before the team's medical staff quickly arrived at her side. After a brief assessment, Cunningham was helped to her feet and to the locker room. Fever coach Stephanie White offered no post-game update on Cunningham, is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.

Cunningham averaged 12.2 points per game since the All-Star break with Caitlin Clark sidelined.

"At the time, it's like, 'crap,' and then you go down there and see her and it's like OK, just want her to be able to calm down and be able to regroup, and then it turns to problem solving," White said. "How do we put ourselves in a position to win? What do we need to do? I think that's how I survive."

The WNBA issued multiple fines to Cunningham this season for criticizing league officials, her latest remarks coming after Paige Bueckers benefited from several touch fouls and a flagrant from Cunningham.

"I love Paige to death," Cunningham said last week during her latest "Show Me Something" episode. "Do not get me wrong. I think she's a helluva player and would love to play with her one day. But those refs were giving her every freakin' whistle last night. Like, you literally couldn't touch her. That shit is so annoying to me. And if you're gonna do that, then give it to our guards. I just hate the inconsistency.

"We know she's a good rookie, and she's gonna get some whistles. But like, to get the treatment she got last night was crazy. Crazy. She's gonna be one of those players, she's already gonna be a GOAT, she's gonna be a Hall of Famer. Everyone knows it. She's a freakin' helluva player. But getting some of those whistles already? Oh my. I couldn't."