Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks will return to action Tuesday after a 13-month absence. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft missed more than a calendar year as she recovered from a torn ACL. And after she received medical clearance over the weekend, she told John W. Davis of the Long Beach Press-Telegram that she intends to play Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces.

Brink tore the ACL and meniscus in her left knee early in her rookie season, and this week's return will mark her first game action since June 19, 2024 when she went down against the Connecticut Sun.

"It means the world," Brink said. "I'm just very excited, very humbled by this experience. It's no easy thing to come back from, so just really excited."

Sparks' Cameron Brink cleared for return after 13-month recovery for torn ACL; out Saturday against Liberty Carter Bahns

During this spring's draft, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Brink would be back before the All-Star break. That timeline did not come to fruition as the festivities unfolded over a week ago, but it was only a short delay for Brink, who worked her way back to on-court drills earlier this summer.

"It's great," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said to Davis. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now. I want her to come out and, I told her, look around, smell the popcorn. You made it back. That's the accomplishment. Just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup. Just be in the moment. Play with gratitude and joy."

It did not take long for Brink to establish herself as a defensive weapon at the pro level as she posted 2.3 blocks per game in 22 minutes per game. She tallied 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest in the small sample size -- 15 total games -- before her injury. The former Stanford star, national champion and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year boasts a high ceiling as one of the most prized young players in the league despite the bump in the road.

"She'll be a better player because of this," Roberts said. "It sucks that you have to go through it. You don't wish it on any player. But I think it helps you, just what you learn in that adversity. She's been tremendous. It's hard. … I'm really, really proud of her."

Brink's return could be a much-needed boon for the Sparks (11-14), who enter Tuesday's contest three games below .500 and 10th overall.