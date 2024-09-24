gettyimages-2153587672-1-1.jpg
The Los Angeles Sparks have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Curt Miller, the team announced Tuesday. In his two seasons in Los Angeles, Miller went 25-55, including a last-place finish this season as the franchise pivoted to a long-term rebuild. 

"I want to thank the entire Sparks organization for the opportunity to lead and help rebuild the franchise," Miller stated in a press release. "I am proud of the culture created in our locker room and strongly believe the roots have been established for a bright future. The team is now positioned for success, and I wish the players the best heading into the 2025 season."

Miller, a two-time WNBA Coach of the Year and one-time Executive of the Year, enjoyed a long and accomplished run as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun from 2016-2022 that included two Finals appearances. The Sparks made a big splash to hire him after the 2022 season in the hopes that he could revitalize a franchise that at that point had missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons -- a major drought by their standards. 

His first season was a bit disappointing given some of the talent at his disposal, and a late collapse saw the Sparks miss out on the 2023 playoffs. Long-term, that was ultimately for the best, however, as it allowed them to pivot into a full rebuild. 

They won the No. 2 pick in this year's lottery, then traded for the No. 4 pick, and selected Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, respectively. Brink ended up missing the majority of this season due to a torn ACL, but is expected to make a full recovery, and Jackson was one of the most impressive rookies. Those two, along with whomever they add in the lottery this season after a last-place finish, give them a great foundation for future success. 

Miller, however, won't be around for that journey. While this announcement came as a surprise, he has always been more successful with veteran teams, and the Sparks are starting a youth movement. This change, abrupt as it may be, makes sense for both parties. The Sparks can find a young coach to grow with Brink, Jackson and Co., and Miller likely won't have to wait long for another gig with a playoff team. 

The Sparks have a 44.2% chance of winning the upcoming draft lottery, which will be held sometime later this year. Those are the best singular odds, though the Dallas Wings actually have a slightly better chance of getting the No. 1 pick since the Chicago Sky owe them a pick swap. Thus, the Wings will get the first pick if either themselves or the Sky with the lottery. 