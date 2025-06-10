Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum took exception to the officiating in Monday's 89-81 overtime loss to the Golden State Valkyries and unleashed a profanity-laced rant in her postgame media availability, saying she is "sick" of the lack of foul calls against her opponents. Plum led all scorers in the defeat with 24 points, six of which came at the free-throw line.

The Valkyries committed 25 fouls to the Sparks' 23, but Plum advocated for herself and teammate Rickea Jackson, who she said deserves more calls on drives into the paint.

"I'm going to get fined for saying this, but like, I drive more than anyone in the league," Plum said. "So to shoot six free throws is f---ing absurd. I got scratches on my face. I got scratches on my body. And these guards on the other team get these ticky tack fouls. I'm sick of it. I get fouled like that every possession. Rickea gets fouled like that almost all the time, and they don't call it. I don't know what else to do. It's really frustrating, though."

Through 10 games, Plum ranks 10th in the WNBA in free-throw attempts per game (5.6). She is an 87.5% shooter from the stripe.

"I mean, there were multiple shots at the end of the game either going into the third, into the fourth where they're just coming and f---ing swinging," said Plum. "And they just don't call anything. I don't understand how that's -- six free throws. I'm playing 40 minutes, touching the paint almost every play. It's absurd. It's absurd."

Plum is averaging 21.8 points per game, good for third in the WNBA. The three-time All Star has an extremely high usage rate and plays more minutes per game (36.2) than any other player in the league. In addition to her top-three scoring rate, Plum paces the league in missed field goals and turnovers.

"So I'm saying, like, I'll get fined for that, and that's fine," said Plum. "I needed to make more shots late-game, but, I mean, they were fouling the [expletive] out of me every single play. So I'm very frustrated with that, and I'm sick of it. I'm sick of it. I don't know what I need to do. I talk to the refs nice. I pray before the game. Like, [expletive], I'm over it."

This is Plum's first season with the Sparks after she opened her prolific career with the Las Vegas Aces (including her rookie year in San Antonio before the Aces moved to Vegas). She won back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023 with the Aces. A three-team trade sent Plum to the Sparks ahead of the 2025 season.