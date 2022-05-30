Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage is denying a report from an Australian newspaper that alleged that she directed a racial slur toward the Nigerian women's basketball team last year.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, two anonymous Nigerian national team players stated that Cambage referred to them as "monkeys" during a a scrimmage on the campus of UNLV in Las Vegas before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. In addition, a third player also told the Australian publication that Cambage said "go back to your third-world country."

Cambage, whose father is from Nigeria, said the account is "inaccurate and misleading."

"The incident that took place in the pre-Olympic scrimmage with the Nigerian national team was handled privately almost a year ago," Cambage, wrote Sunday night in an Instagram post. "I am very disappointed and hurt by the events and accusations that have unfolded in the Australian media. The account of what took place is inaccurate and misleading. I did not use the racial slur toward the Nigerian team that has been circulating."

The Sunday Telegraph also had video from the scrimmage, which was held on July 13, 2021, and it showed the 6-foot-8 Cambage elbowing a Nigerian player in the head and neck. Shortly after the incident, Cambage was removed from the game, but eventually returned to the game. Once Cambage returned to the game, she slapped a Nigerian player. During a timeout, Cambage was heading toward the bench when the same Nigerian player punched Cambage in the temple. Following the altercation, Cambage allegedly used the racial slur.

"After I unintentionally fouled a Nigerian player on court, I was then physically assaulted by this player on the sideline of my bench. I was hit in the face and pushed to the ground, but I walked away. ... We did not have professional referees to manage and prioritize both teams' safety during this highly physical scrimmage, Cambage said in her statement.

"This is not an excuse of justification to the events that unfolded or my actions, however, I feel that a full picture of the environment that led to this outcome must be shared."

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Cambage did apologize for her actions towards the Nigerian national team during dinner the day after the scrimmage. Cambage later withdrew from competing for the Australian national team and stated that mental health concerns were the reason for leaving the team.

Basketball Australia did further investigate the incident involving Cambage with an independent review of Cambage's conduct in the scrimmage against Nigeria. In November, Cambage was informed that she would be formally reprimanded, but wouldn't be subject to any fine or suspension.