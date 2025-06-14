The Minnesota Lynx will try to get back into the win column when they battle the Los Angeles Sparks in a key WNBA Western Conference matchup on Saturday. Los Angeles is coming off a 97-89 win at Las Vegas on Wednesday, while Minnesota dropped a 94-84 decision at Seattle. The Sparks (4-7), who are sixth in the Western Conference, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Lynx (9-1), first in the West, are 4-0 on their home court in 2025.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis on CBS and Paramount+. The Lynx are favored by 10.5 points, and the over/under is 164 in the latest Sparks vs. Lynx odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Lynx are coming off their first loss of the season and need this win to stay in contention for the Commissioner's Cup. Minnesota is second in the league in scoring at 84.4 ppg. and has the second-best point differential at 8.7. The Lynx have won two of their last three games by double-digits. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has dropped four of their last six games.

"Minnesota is coming off its first loss of the season, one which ended in frustration as the Storm took a shot to extend the lead when they could've dribbled it out," Wetzel said. "Now, the Lynx host their longtime rivals. Between that and the fact that the Lynx need a win to stay alive for the Commissioner's Cup, there couldn't be any bigger of a reason for motivation in this spot. Take Minnesota to bounce back and win going away."

"While the Lynx are heavily favored and should be even more favored, it's the Sparks who should be favored to score first," Wetzel said. "Right now, FanDuel has the Lynx at -120 and the Sparks at -108, giving the edge to Minnesota, but Azura Stevens has been much better at winning the jump ball than has Alanna Smith. In the first meeting between these two teams, Napheesa Collier was still taking the tip for Minnesota and won it – the Lynx have since switched to having Smith jump it up – but even then, LA score first in that one."

