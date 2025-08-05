The Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics are the latest teams to jump into the mix ahead of the 2025 WNBA trade deadline (3 p.m. ET on Thursday). The two clubs agreed to a deal Tuesday that will send All-Star guard Brittney Sykes to Seattle in exchange for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and the Storm's 2026 first-round pick.

Sykes was averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals with the Mystics this season, and was named to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. In addition to being on pace for career-highs in scoring and assists, Sykes is second in the league in free throw attempts at 6.3 per game.

Trading for Sykes is a major sign of intent from the Storm, who have dropped to sixth place in the standings, but still hope to compete for a title this season. While the Mystics will be sad to see Sykes go, her departure has not only netted them an extra first-round pick for their rebuild, but made it more likely they'll fall into the lottery.

